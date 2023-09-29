Tributes
Teen suspect accused of murder in chicken fight shooting will be tried as an adult

On Thursday, Shaedan Styles Kealii was booked and charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder and multiple firearms offenses.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:20 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 16-year-old boy accused of killing two people at a chicken fight in Maili in April will be tried as an adult.

On Thursday, Shaedan Styles Kealii was booked and charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder and multiple firearms offenses.

Gary and Cathy Rabellizsa were killed and three others were injured.

Kealii is being held on $2 million bail.

Another suspect, 23-year-old Jacob Borge, was indicted in April.

