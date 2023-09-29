Schofield Barracks under lockdown as authorities respond to apparent assault

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Schofield Barracks is under lockdown as military law enforcement and Honolulu police respond to reports of an assault on base.

Sources confirmed to HNN that an incident command is being set up at Schofield as a search for the suspect is underway. The suspect may be armed.

Anyone on base is asked to shelter in place until an all-clear is issued.

The lockdown started about 2:30 p.m.

Officials said they were searching for a man described to be between 25 and 35. He was said to be light-skinned and about 5-foot-10 with a “mohawk-type haircut.”

If you spot him, you’re asked not to approach but call808-655-7114 or 5555.

