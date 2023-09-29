Roughly 3,000 people flock to see Hokulea in San Francisco

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Roughly 3,000 people attended Sunday’s welcoming ceremony in San Francisco for the crew of the Hokulea and there were moments for Maui at the Aquatic Cove Park.

“As we welcome the Hokulea canoe here in San Francisco and celebrate an epic three months of a Moananuiakea voyage, our hearts and minds are with our families on Maui,” said Dr. Randie K. Fong, Kamehameha Schools, Executive Culture Officer.

“It’s the world’s love and compassion for Maui. It’s truly the wind that fills the sails, that fill Hokulea,” he added.

Hokulea will return to Hawaii from San Diego in December to mourn for Maui. It’s unknown how long the canoe will stay home, but Nainoa Thompson, Polynesian Voyaging Society CEO says the voyage around the Pacific will continue along with the need to protect the earth.

“I believe you kill the oceans, you kill our children’s future,” said Thompson.

“We are going to use our ancient traditions to help us find the way,” he added.

