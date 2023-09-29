Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Miss Hawaii USA wins on national stage for costume inspired by Lahaina banyan tree

Miss Hawaii USA took home the best costume award on Wednesday in Reno, Nevada. The inspiration...
Miss Hawaii USA took home the best costume award on Wednesday in Reno, Nevada. The inspiration behind her costume: The iconic banyan tree of Lahaina.(VVV GLOBAL ENT. 2023/JEREMY EASTMOND)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:08 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Miss Hawaii USA took home the best costume award at Miss USA in Reno, Nevada on Wednesday.

The inspiration behind her costume: The iconic banyan tree of Lahaina.

“The banyan tree of Maui survived the worst fires in American history in over 100 years,” Miss Hawaii USA 2023 Savannah Gankiewicz wrote on Instagram.

“This costume pays tribute to the roots of Hawaii and everlasting cycle of life showing the indomitable spirit of the people of Hawaii.”

Gankiewicz, of Maui, was crowned Miss Hawaii USA 2023 as Miss Wailea. She will be competing in the Miss USA pageant on Friday.

According to the Miss Hawaii USA organization, she is a professional model, entrepreneur and program director for the nonprofit What Makes You Feel Better, aiming to help young women develop their self confidence and leadership skills.

The Miss USA costume show was held at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timeshare owners begin to arrive in Ka’anapali, checking in next to displaced Lahaina fire...
Controversy erupts in West Maui as timeshare owners arrive despite tourism delay
Maui workers hit with furloughs and cut hours as officials plead for visitors to come back
Furloughs, layoffs mount on Maui as economic headwinds continue
Donna Gomes, 71, died in last month's wildfire in Lahaina.
Error on death certificate of matriarch killed in Lahaina wildfire causes fresh pain for family
Rollover crash on Kalakaua Avenue
Driver extricated from car following rollover crash near Ala Moana
HNN File Image / HPD cruiser lights
Suspect, 18, charged in Waianae shooting that left 2 dead; bail set at $2M

Latest News

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 6 p.m. news broadcast from...
Midday Newscast: Senate spending bill rejected in House
In a tense hearing on Capitol Hill on Thursday, lawmakers grilled HECO on why power lines...
Lawmakers demand answers from HECO at tense Capitol Hill hearing
Many government services will be put on pause.
Here's how a government shutdown will (and won't) impact you
In a hearing held Thursday morning in Washington D.C., members of Congress grilled Hawaiian...
Lawmakers grill HECO, regulators at Capitol Hill hearing over deadly Lahaina wildfire
Debbie Patton and homeowner Steve Lawless search for personal effects at their property on...
Maui County lifts restrictions for 3 burn zone areas, residents allowed to return next week