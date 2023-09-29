Miss Hawaii USA wins on national stage for costume inspired by Lahaina banyan tree

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Miss Hawaii USA took home the best costume award at Miss USA in Reno, Nevada on Wednesday.

The inspiration behind her costume: The iconic banyan tree of Lahaina.

“The banyan tree of Maui survived the worst fires in American history in over 100 years,” Miss Hawaii USA 2023 Savannah Gankiewicz wrote on Instagram.

“This costume pays tribute to the roots of Hawaii and everlasting cycle of life showing the indomitable spirit of the people of Hawaii.”

Gankiewicz, of Maui, was crowned Miss Hawaii USA 2023 as Miss Wailea. She will be competing in the Miss USA pageant on Friday.

According to the Miss Hawaii USA organization, she is a professional model, entrepreneur and program director for the nonprofit What Makes You Feel Better, aiming to help young women develop their self confidence and leadership skills.

The Miss USA costume show was held at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino in Reno.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.