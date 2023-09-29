Maui County lifts restrictions for 3 burn zone areas, residents allowed to return next week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County announced Thursday three more disaster area restrictions will be lifted for owners and residents with vehicle passes starting early next week.

On Monday, Oct. 2 and Tuesday, Oct. 3, the restrictions will be lifted from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. for Zone 2C ― Kuuipo Street, 2D — Aa Street and 2E ― Lokia Street.

Vehicle passes are needed to enter.

Residents can apply for a pass Friday and Saturday at the Lahaina Civic Center or the Kalana O Maui County Building from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A re-entry vehicle pass will be required at a checkpoint. Two vehicle passes will be available per property owner, and two vehicle passes will be available per rental dwelling.

The following documents may be used to verify property ownership or occupancy to receive a re-entry vehicle pass:

Property Deed or Title: A property deed or title in your name is one of the most direct ways to demonstrate ownership. This document should clearly show your name as the property owner.

Utility Bills: Utility bills such as electricity, water, or gas bills that are addressed to your name at the property address can serve as proof of residency. These bills should be recent and show consistent usage.

Property Tax Records : Property tax records from the county’s Real Property Tax office that list you as the property owner are strong evidence of ownership.

Lease Agreement: If you have been renting, a lease agreement with your name, the landlord’s name, and the property address can establish your residency.

Hawaii Driver’s License: A valid Hawaii driver’s license with your current address is a widely accepted proof of residency.

Vehicle Registration: If your vehicle is registered at the property address, it can indicate your residency.

Voter Registration: A voter registration card listing your address in Lahaina can be used to confirm your residency.

Financial Statements: Financial statements sent to your Lahaina address can help establish residency, especially if they cover an extended period. Driver’s license or identification card, Tax records or financial statements, Voter registration or court documents, Vehicle registration form, Employment agency registration or pay stubs or checks)

Insurance Documents: Homeowner’s or renter’s insurance policies with your Lahaina address can be used as proof of residency.

Notarized Affidavit: In some cases, a notarized affidavit from a property owner or landlord confirming your residency or ownership may be accepted.

