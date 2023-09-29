Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Jay Leno offers support to sheriff’s office after deputy dies in line of duty

Jay Leno offered support to a sheriff's office in California after one of its deputies was...
Jay Leno offered support to a sheriff's office in California after one of its deputies was killed on duty.(Palmdale Sheriff's Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 2:54 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMDALE, Calif. (Gray News) – Former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno made a surprise guest appearance at a sheriff’s office in California last week.

Last Saturday, the Palmdale Sheriff’s Office posted photos of its officers standing with Leno situated in between them.

“No fanfare, no cameras, no PR, just Jay Leno,” the sheriff’s department said in the post.

Leno had made a stop at the sheriff’s department to offer support for the loss of one of its deputies.

Jay Leno offered support to a sheriff's office in California after one of its deputies was...
Jay Leno offered support to a sheriff's office in California after one of its deputies was killed on duty.(Palmdale Sheriff's Office)

On Sept. 16, the Palmdale Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer was ambushed and killed in his cruiser while on duty, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Words cannot express the shock, sadness, and anger over this senseless loss of an exemplary deputy and an even better human being,” the sheriff’s office said in a Sept. 17 post. “Deputy Clinkunbroomer strived for excellence in everything he did … We are numb with grief and are grasping to come to terms with the fact that he has left a very big void within our station family.”

Condolences and support were also offered to Clinkunbroomer’s family from the sheriff’s department.

Officials said Leno additionally made a financial contribution to Clinkunbroomer’s family.

“Thank you for stopping by, sir! We appreciate your support,” the sheriff’s department said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Timeshare owners begin to arrive in Ka’anapali, checking in next to displaced Lahaina fire...
Controversy erupts in West Maui as timeshare owners arrive despite tourism delay
Maui workers hit with furloughs and cut hours as officials plead for visitors to come back
Furloughs, layoffs mount on Maui as economic headwinds continue
Donna Gomes, 71, died in last month's wildfire in Lahaina.
Error on death certificate of matriarch killed in Lahaina wildfire causes fresh pain for family
Rollover crash on Kalakaua Avenue
Driver extricated from car following rollover crash near Ala Moana
HNN File Image / HPD cruiser lights
Suspect, 18, charged in Waianae shooting that left 2 dead; bail set at $2M

Latest News

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 6 p.m. news broadcast from...
Midday Newscast: Senate spending bill rejected in House
In a tense hearing on Capitol Hill on Thursday, lawmakers grilled HECO on why power lines...
Lawmakers demand answers from HECO at tense Capitol Hill hearing
Many government services will be put on pause.
Here's how a government shutdown will (and won't) impact you
In a hearing held Thursday morning in Washington D.C., members of Congress grilled Hawaiian...
Lawmakers grill HECO, regulators at Capitol Hill hearing over deadly Lahaina wildfire
Three retired Navy officers have been censured for their roles in the Navy Red Hill fuel spill.
Navy censures 3 retired officers over ‘leadership failures’ in Red Hill water crisis