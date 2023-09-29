Tributes
Hokulea fans jump on board iconic canoe in San Francisco

Hokulea crew members hosted several tours in San Francisco.
Hokulea crew members hosted several tours in San Francisco.
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:11 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Visitors came to see Hokulea up close in San Francisco and meet the ambassadors of Polynesian wayfinding.

“They found the last navigator on the planet that was willing to teach the art of wayfinding to the people of Hawaii,” said crew member Kalani Kahalioumi to a group of visitors.

“The art of wayfinding and Polynesian navigation was asleep for 1,600 year prior to this canoe being built,” he added.

It was art that faced extinction, but now Hawaii navigators are touring the West Coast as part of a Pacific wide voyage.

“We voyage for our family. We voyage for the community that we come from and that’s the special thing when I get on these voyages,” said Kahalioumi.

Hokulea was docked at the Hyde Street Pier at Fisherman’s Wharf across from Ghirardelli Square where several historic ships are moored.

“It’s amazing. It was worth pulling her out of school a little bit early to come see this,” said Yolanda Hippensteele who brought daughter, Juniper Chiu.

The last time Hokulea came to San Francisco was in 1995.

“It felt like a once in a lifetime or maybe two or three times in a lifetime opportunity to be part of this experience that is connecting indigenous cultures around the whole Pacific,” said Hippensteele.

“It’s really cool,” said Chiu.

Jeffrey Tong saw Hokulea for the first time when it arrived at San Francisco’s Aquatic Cove Park on Sunday so he wanted to learn about the canoe’s rich history and forward-thinking future.

“I thought it was tremendous,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

