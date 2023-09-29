Hawaii Island man arrested following stabbing over missing backpack

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island man has been arrested and charged following a stabbing.

Police say just after midnight on Wednesday, 43-year-old Christopher Haskins of Kailua-Kona allegedly stole the belongings of another man.

The victim, 36, told police he left his backpack near the entrance to the public showers at Anaeho’omalu Bay when he went closer to the shore. He also revealed he was drinking with the suspect around the time of the incident.

When the victim returned to get his bag and belongings — which were valued at $200 — it was missing, according to police.

The victim then confronted Haskins about it. It’s alleged that’s when Haskins threw him against a wall and took out a hunting knife with an 8-inch blade and stabbed him in the abdomen, police said.

Police said Haskins then fled and was later found in the bushes less than half a mile away. He was arrested for second-degree attempted murder.

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated. He was said to be in stable condition, according to authorities.

Haskins has since been charged with first-degree assault and bail set at $5,000. He remains in police custody and is set to appear in court Friday.

