For the first time, Honolulu Ocean Safety will hold a fall junior lifeguard program

Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:20 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time, Honolulu Ocean Safety will hold a fall junior lifeguards program.
It will coincide with the fall break for public schools.
From Oct. 9 through 13, keiki ages 11 to 17 can learn rescue skills in free, one-day sessions at five locations around Oahu.
The events will take place at:
- Oct. 9: Kualoa Beach Park
- Oct. 10: Waimanalo Bay Beach Park
- Oct. 11: Pokai Bay Beach Park
- Oct. 12: Kaimana Beach
- Oct. 13: Kailua Beach Park
