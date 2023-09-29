For the first time, Honolulu Ocean Safety will hold a fall junior lifeguard program

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time, Honolulu Ocean Safety will hold a fall junior lifeguards program.

It will coincide with the fall break for public schools.

From Oct. 9 through 13, keiki ages 11 to 17 can learn rescue skills in free, one-day sessions at five locations around Oahu.

The events will take place at:

Oct. 9: Kualoa Beach Park

Oct. 10: Waimanalo Bay Beach Park

Oct. 11: Pokai Bay Beach Park

Oct. 12: Kaimana Beach

Oct. 13: Kailua Beach Park

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.