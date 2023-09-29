Tributes
For the first time, Honolulu Ocean Safety will hold a fall junior lifeguard program

Oahu’s annual Junior Lifeguard Program attracts a lot of youth to its summer sessions to learn...
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 1:20 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time, Honolulu Ocean Safety will hold a fall junior lifeguards program.

It will coincide with the fall break for public schools.

From Oct. 9 through 13, keiki ages 11 to 17 can learn rescue skills in free, one-day sessions at five locations around Oahu.

The events will take place at:

  • Oct. 9: Kualoa Beach Park
  • Oct. 10: Waimanalo Bay Beach Park
  • Oct. 11: Pokai Bay Beach Park
  • Oct. 12: Kaimana Beach
  • Oct. 13: Kailua Beach Park

For more information, click here.

