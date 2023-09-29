Delivering supplies and comfort in Lahaina’s burn zone

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Despite the outpouring of donations to Lahaina, some seniors living in the Kelawea Mauka II subdivision aren’t able to drive to resource centers around the island or wait in lines.

To help them, one young man is going door to door to make sure his neighbors aren’t forgotten.

South of the Lahaina Bypass and west of Lahainaluna Road -- Steve McQueen Molina transformed his aunt’s house into a convenience store of sorts -- boxes of canned goods, water, baby food, hygiene and cleaning kits, medicine... you name it you’ll likely find it here.

It’s one of a few supply hubs across Lahaina’s burn zone set up inside homes -- filled with donations from individuals, churches and nonprofits for survivors.

Molina also buys goods for his hub.

Neighbors come by and get what they need -- from clothing to keiki goodie bags.

For those who aren’t as mobile, Molina delivers directly to their homes, on his bike or with a wagon.

“It’s safety for them, for the aunties, they’re like our moms, without them we won’t be here,” Molina said.

It’s a service for those who’ve suffered so much.

“They’re the reason why I’m doing this,” Molina says, as an 80-year-old woman walks up to his house carrying a bag of inari sushi. “Auntie always cook food for me.”

“He works so hard this boy,” she said.

It’s a light moment against a charred backdrop-- a daily reminder of what they endured and what some residents say is the government’s neglect of their working class neighborhood.

“They call it the forgotten one,” Molina said. “Since day one, no one is really helping us. We just doing our own thing.”

Things like helping neighbors who’ve been denied federal aid, putting up tarp and clearing neighbors’ yards, Molina said.

“It is traumatizing for especially my auntie, and some of the aunties, that’s why we’re cleaning up and barricading whatever,” he said. “It feels like it’s a cemetery it’s really depressing. And we do have some relatives that passed away.”

Molina checks in on Bayani Samonte, whose home sits next to ashes and rubble.

Samonte says the community is surviving -- but worries about the future.

“The time will come that they will cannot afford to pay their debt already, they will give up I think,” Samonte said.

Molina says he’s not giving up -- and will keep delivering supplies and hope.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.