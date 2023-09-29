Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Bus carrying children overturns, killing driver and 14-year-old girl in England

FILE - The bus was transporting students from grammar schools across the River Mersey from...
FILE - The bus was transporting students from grammar schools across the River Mersey from Liverpool.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 4:52 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — A bus carrying dozens of schoolchildren overturned on a highway near the English city of Liverpool on Friday, killing the driver and a 14-year-old girl, police said.

The bus was transporting students from Calday Grange Grammar School and West Kirby Grammar School on the Wirral Peninsula, across the River Mersey from Liverpool. Traffic on the M53 highway was blocked as police and other emergency services responded to the incident, which was reported shortly after 8 a.m.

Two other occupants of the bus were taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool with serious injuries, while a number of other patients were taken to surrounding hospitals for treatment to minor injuries, North West Ambulance Service said.

A total of 50 children were transported to a casualty clearing center. Thirty-nine of them were discharged while the others were taken to hospitals for further treatment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was identified as Paul A. Smith, last known to be driving a white Prius sedan.
Suspect who triggered hours-long lockdown on Schofield Barracks arrested on Molokai
Timeshare owners begin to arrive in Ka’anapali, checking in next to displaced Lahaina fire...
Controversy erupts in West Maui as timeshare owners arrive despite tourism delay
Donna Gomes, 71, died in last month's wildfire in Lahaina.
Error on death certificate of matriarch killed in Lahaina wildfire causes fresh pain for family
Family of the 77-year-old victim says their dad was in garden outside of their home when he was...
‘Unbelievable’: Police search for suspect who attacked elderly man in his own garden
Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee Hearing: "Investigating the Role of Electric...
Lawmakers demand answers from HECO at tense Capitol Hill hearing

Latest News

On Thursday, Shaedan Styles Kealii was booked and charged with two counts of murder, attempted...
Teen suspect accused of murder in chicken fight shooting will be tried as an adult
FILE - United Auto Workers members and supporters picket outside a General Motors facility in...
United Auto Workers strikes spread to Ford plant in Chicago, GM factory near Lansing, Michigan
FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns...
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the U.S. Capitol in...
Proud Boys member who disappeared ahead of his sentencing in the Jan. 6 attack has been arrested