Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Beware of tax scams making its way into your SMS and mail, officials warn

The Hawaii Department of Taxation is warning of a new scam that’s making it’s way through Hawaii.
The Hawaii Department of Taxation is warning of a new scam that’s making it’s way through Hawaii.(MGN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 8:21 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Taxation is warning the public of a continuing scam that’s making it’s way through various states, including Hawaii.

The state said taxpayers have been sent threatening letters and text messages claiming that they hadn’t paid a tax.

Recently, someone received a letter asking to clear a wire transfer fee to get a loan in a checking account and apparently people in other states have received similar fake messages.

The department said it does not send unsolicited text messages, emails, nor do they post on social media about taxes owed.

Tax officials say they do not authorize loan clearances or approve bank wire transfers either.

Safety experts say do not click on any open link, open attachments, call the phone number provided, or give any money. It’s a scam.

So how can you tell if a letter from the Department of Taxation is authentic?

Officials said when initiating contact with taxpayers, the tax department will always first send a letter via postal mail and provide a direct telephone number to our offices.

Here are a few things a letter from DOTAX will include:

  • Letter ID
  • State of Hawaii Seal
  • A direct telephone number to our offices

To confirm whether a letter or mailer is from the State of Hawaii Department of Taxation, taxpayers are asked to call the Taxpayer Services Call Center at (808) 587-4242 or 1-800-222-3229 (Toll-Free).

In addition, any correspondence from the “Hawaii Department of Revenue” or “Tax Assessment Securities” should be discarded.

They’re also reminding residents to be vigilant about protecting their information from scammers.

Here are some tips:

  • Do not give out personal information on the phone, through the mail, or over the Internet unless you have initiated the contact and know who you are dealing with.
  • The Department will never ask for personal identifying information such as your social security number, bank account information, or credit card number over the phone or email.
  • The Department will never demand an immediate payment method such as prepaid debit card, gift card or wire transfer.
  • If you owe taxes, the Department will instruct taxpayers to make payments to “Hawaii State Tax Collector.”

For more information on how to protect your information or how to recognize if you’re being scammed, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect was identified as Paul A. Smith, last known to be driving a white Prius sedan.
Suspect who triggered hours-long lockdown on Schofield Barracks arrested on Molokai
Timeshare owners begin to arrive in Ka’anapali, checking in next to displaced Lahaina fire...
Controversy erupts in West Maui as timeshare owners arrive despite tourism delay
Donna Gomes, 71, died in last month's wildfire in Lahaina.
Error on death certificate of matriarch killed in Lahaina wildfire causes fresh pain for family
Miss Hawaii USA took home the best costume award on Wednesday in Reno, Nevada. The inspiration...
Miss Hawaii USA wins on national stage for costume inspired by Lahaina banyan tree
Family of the 77-year-old victim says their dad was in garden outside of their home when he was...
‘Unbelievable’: Police search for suspect who attacked elderly man in his own garden

Latest News

Lahaina
West Maui residents call on county council to put tourism second in Lahaina’s future
Debbie Patton and homeowner Steve Lawless search for personal effects at their property on...
Maui lifts restrictions for 3 burn zone areas, giving residents green light to return
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
The suspect was identified as Paul A. Smith, last known to be driving a white Prius sedan.
Suspect who triggered hours-long lockdown on Schofield Barracks arrested on Molokai
On Thursday, Shaedan Styles Kealii was booked and charged with two counts of murder, attempted...
Teen suspect accused of murder in chicken fight shooting to be tried as an adult