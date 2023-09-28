Tributes
West Maui residents call on county council to put tourism second in Lahaina’s future

Hundreds of residents jammed into a hotel ballroom in Kaanapali today to tell the Maui county council their vision for rebuilding Lahaina
By Daryl Huff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:38 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds of West Maui residents jammed into a hotel ballroom in Kaanapali on Wednesday to share their vision for rebuilding Lahaina with the Maui County Council.

One key theme: The effort should focus on residents not tourists.

They wanted fewer hotels and more healthy streams to support traditional agriculture. They also asked for more open spaces and safer roads.

“Historically, you guys have voted for pro-development in West Maui,” said resident Jeremy Delos Reyes. “Eliminate all short-term rentals, eliminate all of them.”

Lahaina resident Katie Austin called for more regulations to prevent out-of-state land buyers.

Special Section: Maui Wildfires Disaster

“So that these vultures aren’t circling,” Austin said.

Some called for unity as they asked the county leaders to rebuild quickly, but with aloha.

Puana Alicida said her husband died after the Lahaina fire destroyed their home. “He saw it, you know, and now I have to prepare a funeral for him because he couldn’t take what happened to our home.”

Lawrence Cabanilla also broke down when he spoke, “I love, love Lahaina. It is the only place for me.”

Along with calls for unity, another repeated theme was for the state, county and federal government to do more to make survivors’ lives more stable. They said displaced residents should be able to stay where they are now housed and should have available aid better explained to them.

