UH football heads to the Ninth Island for showdown against UNLV this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Rainbow Warriors football team is on the Ninth Island to open Mountain West Conference play against UNLV.

After a comeback win over New Mexico State last weekend, the ‘Bows are bound for Sin City with a lot on the line — the start of conference play and the Island Showdown trophy.

The golden pineapple currently resides in Honolulu and UH looks to keep it that way.

“We don’t want them to have it, we want it, you know.”

The ‘Bows are rolling into UNLV week confident after a 20-17 win over the Aggies in Manoa, moving their non-conference record to 2-3, but now that its conference, UH is turning up the dial.

“It’s a different mindset, you know, the conference, all these games are really important to us now, this is a big game for us.” Head coach Timmy Chang told reporters. “So it’s a one game, one game at a time season and this one is a must win for us to accomplish our goals.”

The players are confident as they begin the second half of their season.

“We definitely feel good, but I mean, there’s always room for improvement, you know, so we’re constantly in the film room trying to, just go over the defense and just trying to adjust our reads and just trying to get on the same page, you know.” Wide receiver Koali Nishigaya said.

Even though Hawaii is on the road, there looks to be a lot of green in Allegient Stadium.

“It’s special for us that we’re going to have our fans out there in full support wearing green, cheering loud, I hope on third down it gets really loud, they energize us, you know, that would be unique, right?” Coach Chang said. “You’re on the road at somebody else’s place and you got your fans out there, you know, rolling and yelling and screaming and cheering.”

Kickoff is set for Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Hawaii time on Spectrum Pay-Per-View.

