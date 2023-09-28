Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Tropical Storm Rina forms in Atlantic Ocean

Tropical Storm Rina has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.
Tropical Storm Rina has formed in the Atlantic Ocean.(Source: NHC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 5:05 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Rina formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said, as forecasters continued to monitor another tropical storm at sea.

Rina had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was centered 1,190 miles (1,915 kilometers) east of the Northern Leeward Islands. No coastal watches or warnings are in effect for the storm, and there were no hazards affecting land. The storm was traveling north-northwest at about 10 mph (17 kph).

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Philippe was moving slowly across the Atlantic at 2 mph (4 kph). Maximum sustained winds were about 50 mph (85 kph), with little change in strength expected over the next several days.

Philippe was centered 560 miles (895 kilometers) east of the Northern Leeward Islands. There were no watches or warnings in effect, however forecasters advised interests in the Northern Leeward Islands, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico to monitor the progress of the storm.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui workers hit with furloughs and cut hours as officials plead for visitors to come back
Furloughs, layoffs mount on Maui as economic headwinds continue
Rollover crash on Kalakaua Avenue
Driver extricated from car following rollover crash near Ala Moana
Dozens of Lahaina residents continued to sift through their burned-out properties on Tuesday....
Lahaina family finds keepsakes, signs of life on burned-out property
Debbie Patton and homeowner Steve Lawless search for personal effects at their property on...
Former Civil Defense council chair: Officials failed to heed key warnings ahead of Lahaina disaster
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Latest News

Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee Hearing: "Investigating the Role of Electric...
LIVE: Lawmakers grill HECO CEO, regulators at Capitol Hill hearing over deadly Lahaina wildfire
FILE - A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates,...
The American soldier who bolted into North Korea 2 months ago has returned to the US
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks an event in Largo, Md., Sept. 14, 2023. Biden, on Thursday,...
Biden is targeting Trump’s ‘extremist movement’ as he makes democracy a touchtone in reelection bid
Republican presidential candidates, from left, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, former New Jersey...
Donald Trump skipped the GOP debate again. This time, his rivals took him on directly