Teen suspect in Waianae shooting that left 2 dead charged; bail set at $2M

HNN File Image / HPD cruiser lights(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:16 PM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have charged an 18-year-old man with attempted murder after a melee in Waianae over the weekend that left two people dead.

The suspect, Javen Lopez, was charged with first-degree attempted murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder and multiple firearms charges.

His bail is set at $2 million.

Honolulu police now say there were two shooters involved in the incident — the 18-year-old, who was injured in the incident, and a 19-year-old, who died at the scene.

Police say the 19-year-old shot at two people before he was fatally shot.

The shooting happened at the Waianae Boat Harbor early Saturday. Investigators said the 19-year-old died at a hospital. A 29-year-old died at the scene.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old woman remains in critical condition after being shot.

