State emergency officials clarify protocols on when sirens are activated

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When an emergency siren goes off, what does it mean and what should you do? And who made the decision to activate it?

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency said answering the first two questions is easy. But a lot goes into the decision-making process, often quickly.

There are about 400 emergency sirens around the state, including the one in Lahaina, which wasn’t activated when fire destroyed the town.

Herman Andaya, the then-administrator for the Maui Emergency Management Agency, said, “Had we sounded the sirens, we were afraid people would have gone mauka,” saying that many would think it was a tsunami alert.

Andaya resigned from the job after that decision, but now everyone knows what the sirens are for.

“The governor met with the mayors and he meet with all the emergency management administrators and we talked through it, and we said hey, this is what we’re agreeing on across the board,” said HI-EMA Administrator James Barros.

Barros said the sirens can be activated by either the governor or the four mayors depending on the emergency, which could be a tsunami, a hurricane, a fire, a flood, or even a volcanic eruption.

“All hazard alert, it goes off,” said Barros. “Check your radio, check your cell phone, turn your TV on -- find out what’s going on.”

The state is also clarifying which agencies are responsible for specific emergencies and hazards. Barros said that’s always been the case, but now it’s official and public protocol.

“It’s the same,” he said. “We just wanted to share it, make sure everybody’s on the same sheet music.”

The Lahaina fire has also accelerated efforts to advance the siren program, and to make sure they’re working.

“I would like to say about 95 percent are solar-powered, so they’re not relying on electricity,” said Barros. “Some problems we have are the batteries aren’t lasting, so there’s some replacement, some maintenance needed.”

After taking a break this past month, all those sirens will be tested statewide, including West Maui and Lahaina, starting in October.

