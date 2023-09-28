Saint Louis School to join settlement talks in sex assault case against 2 high-profile athletes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saint Louis School appears to be ready to join settlement talks to end a high-profile, sex assault lawsuit involving two former players.

The school is agreeing to enter mediation in January.

Saint Louis School was the only holdout after Jayden De Laura and Kamoi Latu made an undisclosed financial deal with a woman who was under age when she said the players raped her on campus in October 2018.

The deal was tossed after the school told the court the settlement was not done in good faith.

The players are now at the college level and making thousands of dollars a month through the Name, Image and Likeness program.

Therefore, the school believes they should pay more than the previously agreed upon amount, which would have left the Saint Louis School to pay a bigger share of what the woman is asking for to close the case.

Jayden de Laura at Pac-12 media day (KOLD)

De Laura is the starting quarterback for the University of Arizona.

And during a hearing in July, it was revealed that he earned about $8,000 per month and received a free car through NIL deals.

Latu is the starting safety for the University of Wisconsin.

In that same July hearing it was said that he made more than $17,000 in the month of June alone. His attorneys told the court that was not a typical month.

Judge rejects civil settlement in sex assault case against former Hawaii high school football stars

Latu’s attorney, Michael Green, disagreed that his client should pay more.

“They got everything they’re going to get out of us,” Green said.

He would not disclose what his client offered, but said it was adequate and he believed the plaintiff would have to lower her settlement request during mediation.

Kamo’i Latu

“It’s like a referee,” Green said.

He said during the mediation process, the mediator will keep the parties separate but speak to all in an effort to get some to give a little until an agreement can be acceptable to all sides.

“Everybody gives up something,” Green said.

The woman who filed the claim said De Laura and Latu sexually assaulted her in the stairwell of the school parking garage after an ILH Championship game.

In her complaint she claimed the school did not provide adequate security.

The criminal case was in juvenile court because all of them were under the age of 18. Juvenile records are sealed.

The lawyers for De Laura and Saint Louis School did not return calls for comment.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.