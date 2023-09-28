Rainbow Wahine soccer host a pair of pivotal Big West matchups this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - the Rainbow Wahine soccer team is well into conference play they’re back at home this week.

After opening Big West Conference play at 1-1-1, the Wahine are now in a must win mentality as this weekend will serve as the half way point in conference play with matchups that could shake up the post season conversation.

The ‘Bows are coming off of a luke warm road trip, tying with Cal State Fullerton and falling to UC Riverside.

The young team gaining valuable lessons for the rest of the season.

“We grew up a lot on the road and I’ve explained to the team that we have a lot of underclassmen that are learning how to play on Sunday.” Head coach Michele Nagamine told reporters. “That’s something that we need to be better at.”

UH is set to host UC San Diego and UC Irvine on Thursday and Sunday, respectively.

Last time they faced the Tritons it was a 1-3 loss for Hawaii, essentially bumping them out of the Big West Postseason.

“Last year, it was a really tough loss for us.” UH defender Zoe Park said. “We played really well, we dominated most of the game, but we kind of let some goals slip by which costed us some points on the road which costed us getting us into the big tournament.”

On top of the high stakes of the weekend, UH is also trying to maintain themselves for the long run they expect to make this year.

“I think the hard part for us getting into the next two weeks is going to be managing our time, our bodies, our energy.” Coach Nagamine said.

It helps when you don’t have to travel far for the matches.

“Just like having that support behind us and like knowing that they’re going to come up and cheer for us like it helps motivate us a lot.” Park said.

Kick off against the Tritons is set for Thursday at 7:00 p.m. while their match with the Anteaters is set for Sunday at 4:00 p.m.

