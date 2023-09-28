Navy censures 3 retired officers over ‘leadership failures’ in Red Hill water crisis

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro has censured three now-retired officers who were in leadership roles during the Red Hill fuel spills in 2021.

The letters of censure were issued to:

Rear Adm. (ret) Peter Stamatopoulos, who was commander of the Naval Supply Systems Command;

Rear Adm. (ret) John Korka, who led Navy Facilities Engineering Command;

and Rear Adm. (ret) Timothy Kott, former Navy Region Hawaii commander.

“What happened was not acceptable and the Department of the Navy will continue to take every action to identify and remedy this issue. Taking accountability is a step in restoring the trust in our relationship with the community,” Del Toro said, in a news release.

“We are determined and committed along with all of our partners in this effort to making the necessary changes. We can and will take care of our people, while also preserving and protecting our national security interests in the Pacific and at home.”

The letters of censure say the Navy officers failed in their duties, in part by not ensuring adequate safeguards and training were in place or conducting a thorough review of a spill in May 2021 that preceded the November spill and subsequent tainted water crisis.

“You are hereby censured for your leadership failures,” Del Toro wrote, in the letters.

The spill into the Navy’s water system sickened thousands of people and triggered an exhaustive clean-up effort that continues. The military is now defueling Red Hill and civil and criminal cases into the incident are ongoing.

