Navy censures 3 retired officers over ‘leadership failures’ in Red Hill water crisis

FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Rear Adm. John Korka, Commander, Naval...
FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Rear Adm. John Korka, Commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC), and Chief of Civil Engineers, leads Navy and civilian water quality recovery experts through the tunnels of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.(Luke McCall | AP)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:58 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Navy Secretary Carlos Del Toro has censured three now-retired officers who were in leadership roles during the Red Hill fuel spills in 2021.

The letters of censure were issued to:

  • Rear Adm. (ret) Peter Stamatopoulos, who was commander of the Naval Supply Systems Command;
  • Rear Adm. (ret) John Korka, who led Navy Facilities Engineering Command;
  • and Rear Adm. (ret) Timothy Kott, former Navy Region Hawaii commander.

“What happened was not acceptable and the Department of the Navy will continue to take every action to identify and remedy this issue. Taking accountability is a step in restoring the trust in our relationship with the community,” Del Toro said, in a news release.

Special Section: Navy Water Crisis

“We are determined and committed along with all of our partners in this effort to making the necessary changes. We can and will take care of our people, while also preserving and protecting our national security interests in the Pacific and at home.”

The letters of censure say the Navy officers failed in their duties, in part by not ensuring adequate safeguards and training were in place or conducting a thorough review of a spill in May 2021 that preceded the November spill and subsequent tainted water crisis.

“You are hereby censured for your leadership failures,” Del Toro wrote, in the letters.

The spill into the Navy’s water system sickened thousands of people and triggered an exhaustive clean-up effort that continues. The military is now defueling Red Hill and civil and criminal cases into the incident are ongoing.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

