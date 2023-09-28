Tributes
Lahaina evacuee alleges racial discrimination in civil rights complaint

Charles Nahale lived on Front Street in Lahaina and returned to his burned home shortly after...
Charles Nahale lived on Front Street in Lahaina and returned to his burned home shortly after the Aug. 8 wildfire has filed a complaint with the Hawaii Civil Rights Commission.(Courtesy)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:27 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Lahaina evacuee who’s being forced to move from temporary housing says his civil rights have been violated and he alleges racial discrimination. He’s filed a complaint with the Hawaii Civil Rights Commission.

Charles Nahale lived at his family compound on Front Street which was destroyed during the wildfires. He’s been living in Sands of Kahana Resort, a timeshare, since the devastating wildfire on August 6. Soleil Management which runs Sands of Kahana sent him a letter saying he’ll have to move on September 30, but he says is a violation of his civil rights. This latest development is happening as tension builds before West Maui’s tourism reboot on October 8th.

The letter lists alternative housing, but Nahale says he has not found housing from those options.

Nahale, who is Native Hawaiian, has filed a complaint with the Hawaii Civil Rights Commission saying that he is considered a tenant with housing rights.

“I believe Soleil Management and Sands of Kahana have seriously violated my civil rights under state and federal fair housing laws by discriminating against me on the basis of my race,” he said in the complaint.

“State of Hawaii cannot allow this to happen in blatant violation of state and federal fair housing laws,” he added.

Nahale told Hawaii News Now he has protection as a tenant.

“The complaint is saying that these facilities, these shelter facilities are wanting to get rid of us, bring in white rich tourists, I should say, who bring in more money so that’s a form of discrimination,” he told HNN.

Last week, Governor Green and the American Red Cross, which is administering FEMA housing funds, pledged that no evacuees will be displaced, but they may have to move to different hotels.

Hawaii News Now sent Nahale’s complaint to the State Attorney General and we are waiting for a response.

HNN has also repeatedly contacted Soleil Management which runs Sands of Kahana and have not heard back.

