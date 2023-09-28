HOW TO WATCH: HNN Investigates to premiere new documentary on Hawaii’s fentanyl crisis

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fentanyl has hit Hawaii with force, killing people on the streets, in homes and in businesses. First responders are being called to overdoses daily.

But what is fentanyl? Where is it coming from? And how is It getting to the islands?

HNN Chief Investigative Reporeter Lynn Kawano flew to Southern California to get some answers about the flow of fentanyl to Hawaii — the drug pipeline to paradise.

While there, she got unprecedented access as various law enforcement agencies, which detailed how they’re working to stem the trafficking trade by sea, land and air.

The newest HNN Investigates documentary, “Smuggled: Fentanyl in Hawaii,” premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. on KHNL and across HNN’s digital platforms.

Here’s how to watch:

Watch on KHNL: “Smuggled: Fentanyl in Hawaii” will premiere at the same time on air and online. Tune in at 8 p.m. on KHNL to watch.

Watch wherever you are on the HNN website or news app: We will stream the documentary beginning at 8 p.m. on the HNN website, mobile website and news app.

Watch on your streaming device: You can also watch on the streaming device of your choice, Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire. Simply click on our livestream at 8 p.m.

Watch on-demand: ‘Smuggled’ will also be available for you to watch on-demand for free across our HNN digital platforms. Save the link to this story to find it.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.