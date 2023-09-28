Hawaii screenwriter calls guild deal a ‘major victory’ following protracted strike

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a five-month strike, thousands of entertainment writers across the country can now finally get back to work.

The Writers Guild of America and Hollywood Studios reached an agreement on a three-year deal and WGA members say contract is largely considered a major victory.

“No product gets made if the people that make that product stop working,” said Kaimuki native and WGA member Aaron Kandell.

“There’s power in that and you’re seeing that across all kinds of labor.”

Kandell, along with his twin brother Jordan, have major Hollywood writing experience with credits including Disney’s “Moana” and feature-film “Adrift,” which is now streaming on Netflix.

Hollywood actors to resume negotiations with studios as protracted writers strike ends

Over the last 148 days, they — along with thousands of writers across the country — fought to make sure their passion can become a career.

Aaron Kandell says this new contract provides a livable wage and stability.

“You’re guaranteed to be on your show for 20 weeks and you’ll be getting this amount of money,” Kandell said. “So people can plan and it re-establishes kind of that middle class of writer that feels like I can do this without working two or three side jobs.”

In addition to pay increases, Kandell adds the deal improves residuals from streaming platforms, as well as, transparency on streaming viewership.

Among the most important victories in the deal, protections against artificial intelligence, which cannot be used to write content or as source material.

“It allows most of the shows and movies you’re gonna see, at least for the next three years until this gets re-negotiated, to be human generated,” Kandell said.

“Maybe with AI assistance and support, but everything will be transparent of who makes what and who’s in control and curating that content.”

While the writers are back, actors are still on the picket line.

Some 160,000 Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio & Television Artists members have been on strike since mid-July and Kandell says the writers deal could add momentum on their negotiations, but the AI technology is a major sticking point.

“If it’s your face that’s being generated, that’s different from your word,” Kandell said. “That is a way bigger existential threat for them and way more important to really hone in on what those protections are going to be for actors and voice actors going forward.”

