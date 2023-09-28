Hawaii to receive more than $4M to expand mental health services for youth

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some $206 million in grant awards will be going towards youth mental health, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced on Thursday.

The money will be distributed to various states, including Hawaii.

It will be used to help expand access to mental health services for students in schools, bolster the behavioral health workforce, and improve access to mental health prevention and treatment for children and youth.

The funding was a key step in President Biden’s Unity Agenda.

Hawaii’s Department of Health was awarded roughly $1.4 million and Honolulu division of the DOH will receive $800,000.

The alcohol and drug abuse division of the DOH in Kapolei will receive $1.25 million and the Health and Harm Reduction Center $400,000.

