Hawaii to receive more than $4M to expand mental health services for youth

The HIDOE said if a teacher or student announced symptoms while at school, Dept. of Health's...
The HIDOE said if a teacher or student announced symptoms while at school, Dept. of Health's guidance would be followed.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:35 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some $206 million in grant awards will be going towards youth mental health, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced on Thursday.

The money will be distributed to various states, including Hawaii.

It will be used to help expand access to mental health services for students in schools, bolster the behavioral health workforce, and improve access to mental health prevention and treatment for children and youth.

Highlighting suicide prevention, advocates share their stories to ‘end the silence’

The funding was a key step in President Biden’s Unity Agenda.

Hawaii’s Department of Health was awarded roughly $1.4 million and Honolulu division of the DOH will receive $800,000.

The alcohol and drug abuse division of the DOH in Kapolei will receive $1.25 million and the Health and Harm Reduction Center $400,000.

