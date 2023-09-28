Tributes
Hawaii experts: Vaccines key to preventing surge in flu, COVID cases

Health leaders are hoping to avoid a “tripledemic” this virus season.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:47 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Health leaders are hoping to avoid a “tripledemic” this virus season.

That’s when flu, COVID and RSV cases all soar at the same time.

During the first week of September, the state’s Department of Health said there were 186 flu cases.= Since mid-August, there’s been a slow but steady increase in ER visits for the flu.

DOH said the majority of the cases are pediatric.

So far, there have been 10,739 flu cases in Hawaii this year, slightly higher than previous years.

Dr. Douglas Kwock, Hawaii Pacific Health’s vice president of Medical Affairs, said vaccines are key to preventing serious illness.

“While we have seen a steady rate, there’s been a gradual increase in cases with flu over August and September, getting ready for October when it’s really going to hit us,” said Kwock.

Kwock said it’s possible to have more than one viral infection.

He recommends getting shots for the flu, COVID and RSV at the same time.

“You can protect yourself to avoid maybe getting double hit or a triple hit with all three of those viruses,” he said.

Flu and COVID symptoms are similar. They include fever, headaches, fatigue, and body aches. Kwock said RSV tends to impact the upper respiratory system, causing a runny nose, congestion and a cough.

“If you do have symptoms out in public, it’s always good to practice proper cough hygiene,” said Kwock.

“Make sure you’re coughing into your sleeve so that you don’t spread aerosol droplets that could potentially transmit virus.”

If you have difficulty breathing, chest pain, or similar symptoms, call 911 or your medical provider.

