Elderly man assaulted, robbed in front of Kalihi home; suspect on the run

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An elderly man was assaulted and robbed over the weekend, and Honolulu Police are asking for help in locating the suspect.

The incident happened on Sunday Sept. 24 around 5 p.m.

Police say the elderly man was found outside his home on Auld Lane in Kalihi.

The suspect, a man believed to be in his 20s, assaulted the victim, took his wallet, then ran away. Police say he fled on a blue moped.

Heʻs described as 5′9″ to 5′11″, between 140 to 160 pounds, with a slim build and dark complexion.

Anyone with information on the assault and robbery is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 808-955-8300, or use the P3 tips app to submit information. All tipsters will remain anonymous.

Additional details were limited. This story may be updated.

