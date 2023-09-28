Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Couple accused of trying to sell jaguar in Academy Sports parking lot after also selling margay cub

Investigators recovered both the margay cub (left) and the jaguar cub.
Investigators recovered both the margay cub (left) and the jaguar cub.(U.S. Attorney's Office – Southern District of Texas)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:49 AM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McALLEN, Texas (Gray News) – A couple in Texas have been arrested for selling two big cats, including one in the parking lot of an Academy Sports store, according to officials.

A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Southern District of Texas said Rafael Gutierrez-Galvan, 29, and his wife Deyanira Garza, 28, made their first court appearance Wednesday.

A criminal complaint said Gutierrez-Galvan sold a margay cub on Aug. 24 for $7,500 in the parking lot of a local Academy Sports store.

On Tuesday, Gutierrez-Galvan attempted to sell a jaguar cub to the same buyer, the attorney’s office said. However, the sale was thwarted when police conducted a traffic stop.

Investigators recovered both the jaguar cub and the margay cub. It’s unclear where they were taken.

Officials said neither Gutierrez-Galvan nor Garza possess a license to buy, sell, trade or transport exotic animals.

Officials said this is the first case filed under The Big Cat Act, which was enacted in December 2022 and prohibits the importation, transportation, sale, and possession of prohibited wildlife species.

If convicted, Gutierrez-Galvan and Garza face up to five years in federal prison and up to $20,000 in fines.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui workers hit with furloughs and cut hours as officials plead for visitors to come back
Furloughs, layoffs mount on Maui as economic headwinds continue
Timeshare owners begin to arrive in Ka’anapali, checking in next to displaced Lahaina fire...
Controversy erupts in West Maui as timeshare owners arrive despite tourism delay
Rollover crash on Kalakaua Avenue
Driver extricated from car following rollover crash near Ala Moana
Dozens of Lahaina residents continued to sift through their burned-out properties on Tuesday....
Lahaina family finds keepsakes, signs of life on burned-out property
Debbie Patton and homeowner Steve Lawless search for personal effects at their property on...
Former Civil Defense council chair: Officials failed to heed key warnings ahead of Lahaina disaster

Latest News

They were sold online at thesecura.com and on Amazon from May 2019 through Oct. 2020.
Thousands of air fryers recalled after several fire reports
Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee Hearing: "Investigating the Role of Electric...
Lawmakers grill HECO, regulators at Capitol Hill hearing over deadly Lahaina wildfire
Spotted lanternfly has spread to Illinois, threatening to crops and trees
Baylee Holbrook, 16, died after being struck by lightning on a hunting trip in Florida.
16-year-old girl dies after lightning strike