Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Costco is now selling 24-karat gold bars

Costco is now selling bars of gold.
Costco is now selling bars of gold.(CNN, Costco Wholesale)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 10:33 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Here’s a new one to add to your Costco shopping list -- a gold bar.

The retailer is now selling 1-ounce, 24-karat gold bars for just under $2,000 each.

They’re available on Costco’s website and come individually stamped with a unique serial number.

A Costco top executive says they’re a hot item, selling out within a couple of hours after landing on the website.

The bars come from the South African mining company Rand Refinery and Swiss precious metal supplier PAMP Suisse.

The gold is non-refundable and ships via UPS.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maui workers hit with furloughs and cut hours as officials plead for visitors to come back
Furloughs, layoffs mount on Maui as economic headwinds continue
Timeshare owners begin to arrive in Ka’anapali, checking in next to displaced Lahaina fire...
Controversy erupts in West Maui as timeshare owners arrive despite tourism delay
Donna Gomes, 71, died in last month's wildfire in Lahaina.
Error on death certificate of matriarch killed in Lahaina wildfire causes fresh pain for family
Rollover crash on Kalakaua Avenue
Driver extricated from car following rollover crash near Ala Moana
Temu seems to offer customers almost anything from clothing to electronics at prices that could...
Buyer beware: Some consumers say to think twice before buying from online marketplace Temu

Latest News

FILE - A sign hangs on Boston Children's Hospital, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, in Boston. A...
Woman pleads guilty to calling in hoax bomb threat to Boston Children’s Hospital
Sen. Bob Menendez leaves federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. Menendez pled...
Menendez tells Senate colleagues he won’t resign, remains defiant amid bribery charges
FILE - President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden arrive at Fort McNair, Sunday, June 25,...
House Republicans make their case for Biden impeachment inquiry at first hearing
The homeowner said he does not know the suspect and has never seen him in the neighborhood...
Ring camera shows burglar singing (surprisingly well) before breaking into home, police say
File - Mei Michelson prepares to watch a Netflix DVD at her home in Palo Alto, Calif., on Oct....
Netflix’s DVD-by-mail service bows out as its red-and-white envelopes make their final trip