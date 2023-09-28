Tributes
Breezy trades for one more day, then rain ahead

Enhanced Showers possible this weekend
Enhanced moisture over the weekend from an upper trough and former Tropical Depression 14-E
By Billy V
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 4:42 AM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First Alert Weather: High Pressure to the Northeast starts to move away from the islands meaning lighter winds will an upper rough develops to the north of the islands and moisture from Former Tropical Depression 14-E will bring rain, possibly heavy at times during the weekend. Light to gentle Kona winds will bring land- seabreeze pattern with afternoon interior convection through much of next week.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

WAVES: Surf along south facing shores will continue to slowly decline as the current small south swell eases. Small surf along north facing shores will continue today due to a short-period NNE swell. A similar size NNE swell is expected to arrive Thursday night and Friday. A slightly larger, mid-period north-northwest swell is expected late Sunday through the middle of next week. Surf along east facing shores will continue to remain rough and choppy through the weekend, trending down early next

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST with Guy Hagi and team. And enjoy updates on the weather throughout the evening starting at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins on Hawaii News Now. And on weekend mornings with Billy V & weekend nights with Ben Gutierrez.

