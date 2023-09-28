Breezy trades for one more day, then rain ahead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - First Alert Weather: High Pressure to the Northeast starts to move away from the islands meaning lighter winds will an upper rough develops to the north of the islands and moisture from Former Tropical Depression 14-E will bring rain, possibly heavy at times during the weekend. Light to gentle Kona winds will bring land- seabreeze pattern with afternoon interior convection through much of next week.

WAVES: Surf along south facing shores will continue to slowly decline as the current small south swell eases. Small surf along north facing shores will continue today due to a short-period NNE swell. A similar size NNE swell is expected to arrive Thursday night and Friday. A slightly larger, mid-period north-northwest swell is expected late Sunday through the middle of next week. Surf along east facing shores will continue to remain rough and choppy through the weekend, trending down early next

