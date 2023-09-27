Thousands without power in Waimanalo after water main geyser hits powerlines

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands are without power Wednesday morning after a water main geyser hit powerlines in the Waimanalo area.

The outage began around 1:20 a.m.

At least 2,460 customers are impacted in Hahaione, Hawaii Kai, Kalama Valley and Waimanalo, according to HECO’s outage map.

We’re told the geyser on Hihimanu Street was hitting powerlines which forced Hawaiian Electric to cut power to Waimanalo due to hazardous conditions.

Officials said that power will be off until the Board of Water Supply can turn off the water.

Power is estimated to be turned back on around 6 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

