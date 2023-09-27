Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Thousands without power in Waimanalo after water main geyser hits powerlines

Water main geyser
Water main geyser(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:39 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands are without power Wednesday morning after a water main geyser hit powerlines in the Waimanalo area.

The outage began around 1:20 a.m.

At least 2,460 customers are impacted in Hahaione, Hawaii Kai, Kalama Valley and Waimanalo, according to HECO’s outage map.

We’re told the geyser on Hihimanu Street was hitting powerlines which forced Hawaiian Electric to cut power to Waimanalo due to hazardous conditions.

Officials said that power will be off until the Board of Water Supply can turn off the water.

Power is estimated to be turned back on around 6 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Gregory Yim
Hawaii pediatrician accused of sexually assaulting mothers of his patients
HPD seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Waianae shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured
Teen arrested on first-degree murder charges following shooting that left 2 dead
Jonathan Hewett has 9 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Kaneohe area.
Public help sought in locating suspect accused of ramming stolen truck into occupied car
HNN File Image / HPD cruiser lights
Police identify 19-year-old who died in Waianae shooting as second suspect
As flames tore through Lahaina, search and rescue teams are marking X’s on homes to indicate...
DOE announces phased reopening of Lahaina schools, construction of temporary campus

Latest News

House Speaker Scott Saiki said it’s been a while since he’s been to the legislative library....
Leaky ceilings at State Capitol lead to $30M in repairs
Scientists exploring the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands spotted a rare octopus deep underwater.
Scientists exploring Northwestern Hawaiian Islands spot rare ‘Dumbo Ocotopus’ deep underwater
The latest addition to Sin City is getting good reviews.
On the Strip, all eyes are on 'The Sphere'
After years of leaky ceilings at the state capital, repairs are finally underway on the...
Leaky ceilings at State Capitol lead to $30M in repairs