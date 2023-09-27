Vierra family finds keepsakes and signs of life on burned-out Lahaina property

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Suited up from head to toe with Personal Protective Equipment to keep them safe, the Vierra family returned to their home on the corner of Kaniau Road in Lahaina on Tuesday afternoon.

The Vierras moved to that home from Lahainaluna Road in 1974.

Michael “Mika” Vierra, a 2001 Lahainaluna High School graduate, flew in from Utah to be there for the monumental occasion.

“There’s no expectations to really find anything,” Mika said. “Anything that we can find I feel like is just going to be a bonus. So, I mean if we can find anything that we can identify, it will be nice to have something to remember the old house by. But by the looks of it though, I don’t know what we’re going to be able to find.”

However, to their surprise, Mika’s mom Leola was able to find mementos from her special cow collection.

“I think this is the only one that survived,” Leola said.

They also found a watch Mika’s sister Leslie gifted their dad on Father’s Day. And Grandpa Cirilo Figuerres pistol.

“It’s a souvenir my mom gave me when my dad passed away,” said Leola.

Mika said his grandpa was a policeman for the Maui Police Department from the 1940′s to the 1970′s. He said he was the first Filipino police officer in Lahaina, and he served as an interpreter for the Filipino community because he spoke three different dialects.

However, just as they started digging – and finding – officials blocked off the property with caution tape and said it is not safe to enter after all and told them to come back on Saturday.

Despite the inconvenience, Mika and his family are looking on the bright side of things.

Leola said she is grateful to see life in the three trees she planted for each child – Mika, Leslie and Mikey – her son who passed away in 1981.

Mika said he is also thankful to see that some of their plumeria trees survived.

Mika said he is collecting money to donate to other families who lost more than they did in last month’s fire.

If you would like to help, click here.

