Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

They’ve got the mission and the script. Now this theater company needs a venue

In November, the curtain goes up on a new production from PlayBuilders of Hawaii Theater Company.
In November, the curtain goes up on a new production from PlayBuilders of Hawaii Theater Company.(Playbuilders of Hawaii)
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:17 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In November, the curtain goes up on a new production from PlayBuilders of Hawaii Theater Company.

We warn you: The title is a mouthful.

“It’s called Super Executive Aunties of the Malama the Caregivers Collective,” said Terri Madden, PlayBuilders founder and executive director.

The shorter version is Malama the Caregivers Theater Project. Like the name suggests, the production centers on caregivers in Hawaii.

It’s based on real-life accounts.

“The people in the play are a combination of caregivers who have never been on stage before as well as what would call professional or experienced actors,” Madden said.

Madden says the play is personal. She has been the caregiver for her father and her mother, so working with other caregivers during the development of the show was a release.

“It was very healing to me as well as to the other primarily women in the group, although we have quite a few men, too. All of them would not change a thing about the sacrifices they’ve made,” she said.

The show will go on, but it’s a matter of location. PlayBuilders needs a stage that’s big enough to accommodate its large cast and the site needs to be affordable for the nonprofit.

“We have some options. Some of them are very expensive options,” Madden said.

If you have a venue that could fit PlayBuilders needs please contact Madden immediately. “The best way is by email at Terri.Madden@playbuilders.org,” she said.

PlayBuilders produces what she calls “slow theater.” It takes time to gather stories like the

ones featured in Malama the Caregivers. So when you see a new production from PlayBuilders, you know the topic will hit close to home.

“They’re rare. They only come up about once every two years,” Madden said.

She hopes many people come to see the new production since many families in Hawaii end up caring for their elderly loved ones.

Malama the Caregivers premieres during National Caregivers Month with performances slated for just before and after Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Gregory Yim
Hawaii pediatrician accused of sexually assaulting mothers of his patients
HPD seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Waianae shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured
Teen arrested on first-degree murder charges following shooting that left 2 dead
Honolulu police are investigating after a body was found in Waikiki on Sunday night.
Unattended death investigation launched after body found in grassy median in Waikiki
Kauai police vehicle
Kauai police identify hiker who died after falling 120 feet from waterfall trail
FILE - The Capitol is seen in Washington, Sept. 20, 2021. The federal government is heading...
The federal government is headed into a shutdown. What does it mean, who’s hit and what’s next?

Latest News

The latest addition to Sin City is getting good reviews.
On the Strip, all eyes are on 'The Sphere'
The government is set to shut down Oct. 1 unless a deal is reached.
Midday Newscast: Congress in crisis mode as shutdown looms
The state Department of Education on Tuesday announced a new timeline for reopening Lahaina...
DOE releases new timeline for reopening Lahaina schools impacted by Aug. 8 wildfire
The director says thousands are in need of public housing assistance.
Public housing director: Emergency proclamation will speed up renovations
He's advocating for a new approach with plenty of community input.
State public housing director says old solutions won't fix housing crisis