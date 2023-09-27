Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Suspect arrested in 1987 killing of 6-year-old boy after cold-case breakthrough

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:10 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Authorities in California said they’ve made an arrest in the decades-old murder of a 6-year-old.

Fred Cain III was arrested in Oregon earlier this month and will face murder, kidnapping and sodomy charges in Jeremy Stoner’s death.

Jeremy, who lived in Vallejo, was kidnapped from his home in 1987. His body was found a few days later in Sacramento County.

Jeremy Stoner, 6, was found dead in Sacramento County, California, in 1987.
Jeremy Stoner, 6, was found dead in Sacramento County, California, in 1987.(Source: KOVR/CNN)

Police originally arrested another man, Shawn Melton, for the boy’s slaying, charging him with the murder, but a jury couldn’t reach a verdict in two trials.

Melton was eventually exonerated through DNA technology, though he didn’t live to see the day. He died in 2000, KOVR reported.

The same technology that exonerated Melton identified Cain as a suspect.

“I feel that DNA is such a powerful tool in these cases, and it’s such an important tool because it can not only solve only crimes like we believe it’s solving this one, but it can also exonerate somebody who is innocent,” said Solano County District Attorney Krishna Adams.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. KOVR via CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Gregory Yim
Hawaii pediatrician accused of sexually assaulting mothers of his patients
HPD seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Waianae shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured
Teen arrested on first-degree murder charges following shooting that left 2 dead
Jonathan Hewett has 9 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Kaneohe area.
Public help sought in locating suspect accused of ramming stolen truck into occupied car
HNN File Image / HPD cruiser lights
Police identify 19-year-old who died in Waianae shooting as second suspect
As flames tore through Lahaina, search and rescue teams are marking X’s on homes to indicate...
DOE announces phased reopening of Lahaina schools, construction of temporary campus

Latest News

Rex Heuermann appears with his lawyer Michael J. Brown, left, at Suffolk County Court in...
Prosecutors say cheek swab from Gilgo Beach murder suspect adds to evidence of guilt
FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps of the Montana state Capitol protesting anti-LGBTQ+...
Montana judge blocks enforcement of law to ban gender-affirming medical care for minors
Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez of New Jersey arrives to the federal courthouse in New York,...
US Sen. Bob Menendez pleads not guilty to pocketing bribes in a wide-ranging corruption case
Officers with the Philadelphia Police Department responded to a call Monday at 10:41 p.m....
Flight attendant found dead in airport hotel room with cloth in her mouth, police say
A Jack in the Box employee who appears on video to have shot at a customer tells her side of...
Jack in the Box ex-employee accused of shooting at drive-thru customer responds to lawsuit