Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Scientists exploring Northwestern Hawaiian Islands spot rare ‘Dumbo Ocotopus’ deep underwater

Scientists exploring the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands spotted a rare octopus deep underwater.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:05 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scientists exploring the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands spotted a rare octopus deep underwater.

Scientists witnessed a “Dumbo Octopus” in the wild.

This octopus is named for its two large fins that look like ears.

The Nautilus Expedition saw it nearly 6,000 feet below the surface during a livestream dive while mapping the ocean floor in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument.

The exploration crew also spotted several deep sea sponges on ‘Unnamed Seamount 12′ about 60 miles from Kure Atoll, also known as Hōla-nikū.

The month-long trip, funded by NOAA, is ending in two days.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Gregory Yim
Hawaii pediatrician accused of sexually assaulting mothers of his patients
HPD seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Waianae shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured
Teen arrested on first-degree murder charges following shooting that left 2 dead
Honolulu police are investigating after a body was found in Waikiki on Sunday night.
Unattended death investigation launched after body found in grassy median in Waikiki
Kauai police vehicle
Kauai police identify hiker who died after falling 120 feet from waterfall trail
FILE - The Capitol is seen in Washington, Sept. 20, 2021. The federal government is heading...
The federal government is headed into a shutdown. What does it mean, who’s hit and what’s next?

Latest News

House Speaker Scott Saiki said it’s been a while since he’s been to the legislative library....
Leaky ceilings at State Capitol lead to $30M in repairs
The latest addition to Sin City is getting good reviews.
On the Strip, all eyes are on 'The Sphere'
After years of leaky ceilings at the state capital, repairs are finally underway on the...
Leaky ceilings at State Capitol lead to $30M in repairs
The government is set to shut down Oct. 1 unless a deal is reached.
Midday Newscast: Congress in crisis mode as shutdown looms