Scientists exploring Northwestern Hawaiian Islands spot rare ‘Dumbo Ocotopus’ deep underwater

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scientists exploring the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands spotted a rare octopus deep underwater.

Scientists witnessed a “Dumbo Octopus” in the wild.

This octopus is named for its two large fins that look like ears.

The Nautilus Expedition saw it nearly 6,000 feet below the surface during a livestream dive while mapping the ocean floor in the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument.

The exploration crew also spotted several deep sea sponges on ‘Unnamed Seamount 12′ about 60 miles from Kure Atoll, also known as Hōla-nikū.

The month-long trip, funded by NOAA, is ending in two days.

