Police identify 19-year-old who died in Waianae shooting as second suspect

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police now allege that there were two shooters in a melee in Waianae over the weekend that left two people dead — an 18-year-old who was injured in the incident and a 19-year-old who died at the scene.

HPD released the new details Tuesday.

They alleged that the 19-year-old shot at two people before he was fatally shot.

The 18-year-old who was arrested, identified as Javen Lopez, faces first-degree murder charges and a number of firearms charges.

The shooting happened at the Waianae Boat Harbor early Saturday. Investigators said a 29-year-old man died at the scene while the 19-year-old man died at a hospital.

Meanwhile, a 21-year-old woman remains in critical condition after being shot.

