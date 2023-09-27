NFL Foundation commits $75K to Polynesian Football Hall of Fame for increased player development

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The NFL Foundation announced Tuesday its commitment to the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame.

The Foundation is sending a grant of $75,000 to foster the growth of Polynesian Football Players in the league.

Officials say the money will go to player and coach development, general operations, coaching clinics and officiating expansion.

“We are honored and proud to have the support of the National Football League in our effort to increase opportunities for our community,” 4x Super Bowl Champion and Chairman of the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Jesse Sapolu said, in a statement.

“The significant impact of Polynesians in football continues to grow with more than 70 players on NFL rosters, hundreds playing at the collegiate level and thousands more in the high school ranks, performing at the highest levels today.”

