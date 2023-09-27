Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘Manoa Rapist’ approved for parole after serving 40 years in prison

A man known as the “Manoa Rapist” has been approved for parole after serving more than 40 years in prison.
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:09 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man known as the “Manoa Rapist” has been approved for parole after serving more than 40 years in prison.

Officials say John Freudenberg was 23 when he pleaded guilty to raping or trying to rape 15 women in his Manoa neighborhood in the early 80s.

The Hawaii Paroling Authority says he successfully completed all treatment program recommendations and has had no misconduct since 2001.

According to officials, his release date has not been set.

The state says Freudenberg will wear an electronic monitor and have regular check-ins with his parole officer.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Gregory Yim
Hawaii pediatrician accused of sexually assaulting mothers of his patients
HPD seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Waianae shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured
Teen arrested on first-degree murder charges following shooting that left 2 dead
Honolulu police are investigating after a body was found in Waikiki on Sunday night.
Unattended death investigation launched after body found in grassy median in Waikiki
Kauai police vehicle
Kauai police identify hiker who died after falling 120 feet from waterfall trail
FILE - The Capitol is seen in Washington, Sept. 20, 2021. The federal government is heading...
The federal government is headed into a shutdown. What does it mean, who’s hit and what’s next?

Latest News

The latest addition to Sin City is getting good reviews.
On the Strip, all eyes are on 'The Sphere'
The government is set to shut down Oct. 1 unless a deal is reached.
Midday Newscast: Congress in crisis mode as shutdown looms
The state Department of Education on Tuesday announced a new timeline for reopening Lahaina...
DOE releases new timeline for reopening Lahaina schools impacted by Aug. 8 wildfire
Dozens of Lahaina residents continued to sift through their burned-out properties on Tuesday....
Lahaina family finds keepsakes, signs of life on burned-out property