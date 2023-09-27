‘Manoa Rapist’ approved for parole after serving 40 years in prison

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man known as the “Manoa Rapist” has been approved for parole after serving more than 40 years in prison.

Officials say John Freudenberg was 23 when he pleaded guilty to raping or trying to rape 15 women in his Manoa neighborhood in the early 80s.

The Hawaii Paroling Authority says he successfully completed all treatment program recommendations and has had no misconduct since 2001.

According to officials, his release date has not been set.

The state says Freudenberg will wear an electronic monitor and have regular check-ins with his parole officer.

