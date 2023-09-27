Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash on Kauai highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police are investigating a crash in Lihue that left a woman dead Wednesday morning.

Just before 5 a.m., police and firefighters were called to the scene near mile marker 2.5 on Kapule Highway.

Officials said a 34-year-old Kapaa woman was driving a box truck northbound on the highway when she crashed into a female pedestrian walking in the middle of the road.

The driver was uninjured, but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was shut down between Ahukini Road and Kuhio Highway for about two hours as police investigated.

The identity of the pedestrian is still unknown.

Police said speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors, but they are still awaiting toxicology reports.

This is the third traffic death on Kauai this year.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.