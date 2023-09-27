Tributes
Hokulea’s spectacular arrival in San Francisco is first in 28 years

Hokulea and San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:58 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time in 28 years, the Hokulea is back in San Francisco.

It’s a special visit for the crew and on Sunday, the city was without its most famous resident.

“Today is a beautiful day. We have light winds. The sun is out. There’s no fog,” said crew member Kaiwi Hamakua-Makue.

Getting to San Francisco was a challenge.

Polynesian Voyaging Society President and pwo master navigator, Nainoa Thompson, says before arriving in the Bay area, the crew couldn’t see through a massive fog.

“There was fog wider than the state of California and we were in it for 48 hours. It was a little nerve wracking,” said Thompson.

“This coast is a place that makes you humble,” he added.

The crew unfolded Hokulea’s sails and the guided the canoe under the Golden Gate Bridge. Going underneath the bridge gave a different view of this engineering marvel.

“It’s really special. For Hawaiians who actually came here during the Hawaiian kingdom, Kalakaua and many alii actually frequented this town,” said Hamakua-Makue.

Lehua Kamalu brought Hokulea’s sister canoe, Hikianalia, to San Francisco five years ago as the first female captain and navigator.

“We’ve had so many voyages and that was my first trip as captain. Oh my gosh that was a lot of nerves. Since Nainoa is the captain, I get to enjoy it a little bit more,” said Kamalu.

Also on board were two members of the Miwok tribe, the indigenous people of California and oceanographer and explorer Dr. Sylvia Earle who was Time Magazine’s First Hero for the Planet.

“This is a moment in time when Hokulea really is a voyage of hope to connect people,” said Earle.

As Hokulea arrived at the Aquatic Center, dozens of outrigger canoes paddled next to Hokulea.

“It’s amazing. Once in a lifetime,” said one paddler.

San Francisco’s Fire Boat welcomed the crew with a water salute and from above, the world could see this lei of hope for people, its culture and our planet.

