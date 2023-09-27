Tributes
Hokulea to return to Hawaii after Maui wildfires

Hokulea in Aquatic Center in San Francisco on Sunday.
Hokulea in Aquatic Center in San Francisco on Sunday.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 1:31 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Polynesian Voyaging Society CEO, Nainoa Thompson, announced Wednesday that Hokulea will come back to Hawaii from California in the wake of the devastating Maui fires. He called Lahaina an ‘ocean powerhouse.’

“The level of hurt that’s happening in our home is something that I can’t comprehend. All I know is that we’ve got to come home,” said Thompson.

“Over the years great captains have come from that place, Abraham “Snake” Ah Hee, Archie Kalepa, Tim McGilliom, and great navigators and the great pwo navigator, Kalepa Baybayan and his daughter, Kala,” he added.

He said the family needs the canoe and the canoe needs the family.

Thompson also mentioned unprecedented weather patterns and the current El Nino phenomenon, unusually warm water in the Pacific increases the risk of hurricanes.

Hokulea was celebrated with ceremonial arrival in San Francisco on Sunday and will return to Hawaii from San Diego in late December.

It’s unknown how long Hokulea will stay in Hawaii, but Thompson says the Moananuiakea voyage around the Pacific will still be completed.

