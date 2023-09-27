Healthier Hawaii: National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month!

Dr. Franklin Lee, a urologist at the Hawaii Pacific Health, explains what prostate cancer is and how it may be difficult to detect.

Lee also outlines some risk factors to keep in mind and prevention tips that could decreased your chance of getting the cancer.

