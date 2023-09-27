Tributes
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Breezy trade winds for today and tomorrow

Enhanced trade showers possible this weekend
By Billy V
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 5:48 AM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HEADLINES: Breezy Trade winds today, but weakening day by day into the weekend. Passing showers mostly windward and mauka sections, overnights and early mornings. Enhanced trade showers are in the forecast for the weekend. and so far...in the Eastern and Central Pacific, no cyclones expected next 7 days.

WAVES: South shorelines surf slowly declining as the SSW swell eases. Another SSE swell possible this weekend. North shore has a small NE swell tomorrow. East facing shores will get a rough and choppy small bump mostly due to the strong and gusty trades

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST with Guy Hagi and team. And enjoy updates on the weather throughout the evening starting at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins on Hawaii News Now. And on weekend mornings with ME! & weekend nights with Ben Gutierrez. Have a good Wednesday!

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, September 26, 2023