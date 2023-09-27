FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Breezy trade winds for today and tomorrow

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HEADLINES: Breezy Trade winds today, but weakening day by day into the weekend. Passing showers mostly windward and mauka sections, overnights and early mornings. Enhanced trade showers are in the forecast for the weekend. and so far...in the Eastern and Central Pacific, no cyclones expected next 7 days.

WAVES: South shorelines surf slowly declining as the SSW swell eases. Another SSE swell possible this weekend. North shore has a small NE swell tomorrow. East facing shores will get a rough and choppy small bump mostly due to the strong and gusty trades

