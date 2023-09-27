Fashion event celebrates resilience of survivors of cancer and Maui fires

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds gathered for a celebration of fashion, music and resilience this past weekend.

Cancer survivors, models, designers and Filipino artists Rachel Alejandro and Jake Zyrus joined forces to raise money for Maui victims.

Breast cancer survivor Kahu Iwalani Evelyn Walsh was among the models who donned gowns created by Hilo based designer Iris Viacrusis.

The Glorey E. McCaleb Foundation organized the “Together We Shine” event ahead of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is in October.

