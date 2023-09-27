Driver extricated from car following rollover crash near Ala Moana

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A driver had to be extricated from a car overnight following a rollover crash near Ala Moana on Wednesday.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on S. King Street and Kalakaua Avenue.

It’s not clear what caused the car to flip and no word yet on the condition of the driver.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

