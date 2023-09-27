Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Female safety becomes first woman non-kicker to play in NCAA football game

Haley Van Voorhis became the first woman to appear in an NCAA football game at a position other...
Haley Van Voorhis became the first woman to appear in an NCAA football game at a position other than kicker.(Keric Jackson - Shenandoah Athletic Communications)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:59 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — Haley Van Voorhis, a safety for Division III Shenandoah University, became the first woman to appear in an NCAA football game at a position other than kicker last weekend.

The 5-foot-6, 145-pound junior registered a quarterback hurry in the first quarter of Shenandoah’s 48-7 home win over Juniata. She brought the quarterback to the ground just after he released the ball, and the third-down pass was incomplete.

“It’s an amazing thing,” Van Voorhis told The Washington Post. “I just wanted to get out and do my thing. I want to show other people this is what women can do, to show what I can do. It’s a big moment. I made the impossible possible, and I’m excited about that.”

Van Voorhis’ achievement was the latest milestone for women in college football. In 2020, Vanderbilt’s Sarah Fuller made two extra points to become the first woman to score in a Power Five conference game.

Liz Heaston became the first woman to score in college football with two extra points for Willamette of NAIA on Oct. 18, 1997.

Katie Hnida became the first woman to score at the FBS level when she made two extra points for New Mexico on Aug. 30, 2003. April Goss was the second to make an extra point when she scored for Kent State in 2015. Tonya Butler was the first woman to kick and make a field goal in an NCAA game for Division II West Alabama on Sept. 13, 2003.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Gregory Yim
Hawaii pediatrician accused of sexually assaulting mothers of his patients
HPD seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Waianae shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured
Teen arrested on first-degree murder charges following shooting that left 2 dead
Honolulu police are investigating after a body was found in Waikiki on Sunday night.
Unattended death investigation launched after body found in grassy median in Waikiki
Kauai police vehicle
Kauai police identify hiker who died after falling 120 feet from waterfall trail
FILE - The Capitol is seen in Washington, Sept. 20, 2021. The federal government is heading...
The federal government is headed into a shutdown. What does it mean, who’s hit and what’s next?

Latest News

The latest addition to Sin City is getting good reviews.
On the Strip, all eyes are on 'The Sphere'
The government is set to shut down Oct. 1 unless a deal is reached.
Midday Newscast: Congress in crisis mode as shutdown looms
The state Department of Education on Tuesday announced a new timeline for reopening Lahaina...
DOE releases new timeline for reopening Lahaina schools impacted by Aug. 8 wildfire
The director says thousands are in need of public housing assistance.
Public housing director: Emergency proclamation will speed up renovations
He's advocating for a new approach with plenty of community input.
State public housing director says old solutions won't fix housing crisis