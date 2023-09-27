Tributes
Aloha on wheels: Volunteers build, donate hundreds of bicycles to displaced keiki

Krank Cycles donates to displaced Maui keiki
Krank Cycles donates to displaced Maui keiki(Krank Cycles)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:24 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Maui bicycle shop known best for its mission to give back to the community rallied dozens of volunteers on Saturday to build bikes for wildfires survivors.

Soon after the wildfires burned through Lahaina and Upcountry Maui, Aaron “Moose” Reichert, the owner of Krank Cycles, received messages from Schwinn and Mongoose Bicycles.

The top manufacturers offered to donate bikes to Maui families who had lost everything.

Krank Cycles set up a shop in Maalaea this past Saturday and dozens of volunteers worked together to build 400 donated bikes in just two hours.

By the end of the day, they handed out about half of those bikes.

The company plans to give away the rest of the bikes this Saturday at the same location, on a first come first serve basis.

Organizers say anyone who already requested a bike will be emailed instructions on when and where to show up.

