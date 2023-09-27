Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

35-year-old man critically injured following crash in Wahiawa

(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 8:45 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 35-year-old man was critically injured following a two-car crash in the Wahiawa area, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

The incident happened around 6:45 a.m.

Honolulu police, firefighters and medics responded to the scene on Kaukonahua Road at Wilikina Drive.

EMS said it administered advanced life support to one patient with multiple injuries.

They said a 46-year-old man refused transport.

The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time.

Kaukonahua Road remains closed at Wilikina Drive in both directions as the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Gregory Yim
Hawaii pediatrician accused of sexually assaulting mothers of his patients
HPD seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Waianae shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured
Teen arrested on first-degree murder charges following shooting that left 2 dead
Jonathan Hewett has 9 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Kaneohe area.
Public help sought in locating suspect accused of ramming stolen truck into occupied car
HNN File Image / HPD cruiser lights
Police identify 19-year-old who died in Waianae shooting as second suspect
As flames tore through Lahaina, search and rescue teams are marking X’s on homes to indicate...
DOE announces phased reopening of Lahaina schools, construction of temporary campus

Latest News

Krank Cycles donates to displaced Maui keiki
Aloha on wheels: Volunteers build, donate hundreds of bicycles to displaced keiki
Water main geyser
Power restored in Waimanalo after water main geyser hits lines, triggers outage
Scientists exploring the Northwestern Hawaiian Islands spotted a rare octopus deep underwater.
Scientists exploring Northwestern Hawaiian Islands spot rare ‘Dumbo Octopus’ deep underwater
Rollover crash on Kalakaua Avenue
Driver extricated from car following rollover crash near Ala Moana