35-year-old man critically injured following crash in Wahiawa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 35-year-old man was critically injured following a two-car crash in the Wahiawa area, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

The incident happened around 6:45 a.m.

Honolulu police, firefighters and medics responded to the scene on Kaukonahua Road at Wilikina Drive.

EMS said it administered advanced life support to one patient with multiple injuries.

They said a 46-year-old man refused transport.

The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time.

Kaukonahua Road remains closed at Wilikina Drive in both directions as the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

