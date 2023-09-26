Veterans Affairs celebrates 100 years of providing women’s health care in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The VA Pacific Islands Health Care System celebrated the 100th anniversary of its women veterans health care with a special outreach event on Monday.

The VA urges women veterans to build relationships with each other and learn about the VA’s health resources. “It’s so important that we recognize that our women veterans make up more than 25% of our veterans,” said Amy Rohlfs, spokesperson of the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System.

Rohlfs said many women veterans transition from the military to starting families and moving to other health care service providers.

“We believe women get married and then they go on their husband’s medical… I know a lot of women who get their health care through their work don’t realize they are eligible for VA health care,” Rohlfs said.

The VA serves 52,000 veterans in the Pacific islands.

