Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Veterans Affairs celebrates 100 years of providing women’s health care in Hawaii

It's so important that we recognize that our women veterans make up more than 25% of our veterans and they're the fastest growing population of veterans.
By Lili Hurd and Annalisa Burgos
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:54 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The VA Pacific Islands Health Care System celebrated the 100th anniversary of its women veterans health care with a special outreach event on Monday.

The VA urges women veterans to build relationships with each other and learn about the VA’s health resources. “It’s so important that we recognize that our women veterans make up more than 25% of our veterans,” said Amy Rohlfs, spokesperson of the VA Pacific Islands Health Care System.

Rohlfs said many women veterans transition from the military to starting families and moving to other health care service providers.

“We believe women get married and then they go on their husband’s medical… I know a lot of women who get their health care through their work don’t realize they are eligible for VA health care,” Rohlfs said.

The VA serves 52,000 veterans in the Pacific islands.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Waianae shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured
Manhunt continues for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured
September 23, 2008 was the last time Kawehi Moku hard her sister, Marlo's voice.
15 years have passed since Marlo Moku went missing, but loved ones aren’t giving up hope
Hawaii County police investigating officer-involved shooting
Hawaii County police chief: Officers fatally shoot man who fired ‘indiscriminately’ on them
FILE - The Capitol is seen in Washington, Sept. 20, 2021. The federal government is heading...
The federal government is headed into a shutdown. What does it mean, who’s hit and what’s next?
Honolulu police are investigating after a body was found in Waikiki on Sunday night.
Unattended death investigation launched after body found in grassy median in Waikiki

Latest News

They’re being allowed back in phases in what’s expected to be a lengthy process.
First group of residents makes emotional return to fire-ravaged Lahaina
The program was restarted amid a spike in COVID cases.
Here's how to order COVID tests from the government
There were six people officially identified Sunday.
Midday Newscast: Latest Lahaina victims officially identified include 11-year-old
Jax is one of the best baton twirlers in the world for his age group and competition level.
Twirling to the top: Hawaii teen’s baton skills clinch bronze at international competition