Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘Unruly’ parent arrested at Ohio high school’s homecoming dance, principal says

A parent was arrested at Anderson High School during the homecoming dance Saturday night,...
A parent was arrested at Anderson High School during the homecoming dance Saturday night, according to a letter from the principal to families.(Hamilton County Jail)
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:07 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - A father was arrested after a dispute with a police officer during an Ohio high school’s homecoming dance, according to a letter from the principal.

Steven Stephens, 43, of Anderson Township, is facing charges of resisting arrest, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct after his arrest Saturday night, WXIX reports.

A police officer was dealing with an altercation between students at Anderson High School’s homecoming dance when Stephens arrived to see if he could assist his 18-year-old son, who was involved, the incident report says.

Stephens demanded that the officer explain why his son was being “illegally detained,” according to the report.

“I attempted to explain to him that his son was being held so the assistant principal could do what she needed to do while investigating the incident, and when she gets back, she will determine if the parties could leave,” wrote the officer in the report.

The officer wrote that Stephens then tried to take his son but was told the 18-year-old wasn’t free to leave.

“Stephens continued to demand that he take his son, so I told him he needed to leave,” the report said. “I approached Stephens to escort him from the room and building.”

Stephens, who was allegedly intoxicated, refused to leave school property. As he was being arrested, he pulled away from the school resource officer and had to be taken to the ground to be secured in handcuffs, criminal complaints show.

In a letter to parents, Principal Kyle Fender said the parent of a guest at the dance was arrested after becoming unruly with a police officer near the pick-up line and in the presence of students waiting to be picked up.

No students or staff members were involved, and the situation was resolved by a school resource officer, Fender added.

Fender said all school resource officers are also members of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, and the school will cooperate with the sheriff’s office as it investigates.

Copyright 2023 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Waianae shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured
Manhunt continues for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured
September 23, 2008 was the last time Kawehi Moku hard her sister, Marlo's voice.
15 years have passed since Marlo Moku went missing, but loved ones aren’t giving up hope
Hawaii County police investigating officer-involved shooting
Hawaii County police chief: Officers fatally shoot man who fired ‘indiscriminately’ on them
Honolulu police are investigating after a body was found in Waikiki on Sunday night.
Unattended death investigation launched after body found in grassy median in Waikiki
FILE - The Capitol is seen in Washington, Sept. 20, 2021. The federal government is heading...
The federal government is headed into a shutdown. What does it mean, who’s hit and what’s next?

Latest News

They’re being allowed back in phases in what’s expected to be a lengthy process.
First group of residents makes emotional return to fire-ravaged Lahaina
The program was restarted amid a spike in COVID cases.
Here's how to order COVID tests from the government
There were six people officially identified Sunday.
Midday Newscast: Latest Lahaina victims officially identified include 11-year-old
HPD seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Waianae shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured
Man, 18, arrested in Waianae shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured
Those who lost their homes in the Lahaina wildfire last month were finally able to return to...
‘Looks like a horror movie’: Tawni Katayama visits what’s left of her Lahaina home