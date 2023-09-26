Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Trucking company files for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in business

A southern Indiana trucking company has filed for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in business. (Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:48 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTWELL, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Elmer Buchta Trucking has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

According to the company, it has been in operation since 1938 when it started as a livestock and farm equipment hauler.

Representatives did not share an immediate reason as to why the company has filed for bankruptcy protection. The filing was made earlier this month.

The trucking company was acquired by Transport Acquisitions earlier this year. At that time, Transport Acquisitions shared that it planned to expand the trucking company’s brand and footprint.

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Elmer Buchta Trucking has 100 drivers and more than 230 vehicles.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Gregory Yim
Hawaii pediatrician accused of sexually assaulting mothers of his patients
HPD seeking ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Waianae shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured
Police arrest 18-year-old suspect in connection with deadly Waianae shooting
Honolulu police are investigating after a body was found in Waikiki on Sunday night.
Unattended death investigation launched after body found in grassy median in Waikiki
Kauai police vehicle
Kauai police identify hiker who died after falling 120 feet from waterfall trail
FILE - The Capitol is seen in Washington, Sept. 20, 2021. The federal government is heading...
The federal government is headed into a shutdown. What does it mean, who’s hit and what’s next?

Latest News

The government is set to shut down Oct. 1 unless a deal is reached.
Midday Newscast: Congress in crisis mode as shutdown looms
The latest addition to Sin City is getting good reviews.
On the Strip, all eyes are on 'The Sphere'
The state Department of Education on Tuesday announced a new timeline for reopening Lahaina...
DOE releases new timeline for reopening Lahaina schools impacted by Aug. 8 wildfire
Former Baltimore Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson is honored during a ceremony for the...
Brooks Robinson, Orioles third baseman with 16 Gold Gloves, has died. He was 86
Pava LaPere, 26, had suffered from blunt force trauma, police said.
Tech CEO honored by Forbes was fatally attacked at a Baltimore apartment complex, police say